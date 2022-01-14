Ant Group consumer finance arm dealt blow by China Cinda pulling out of investment

  • China Cinda Asset Management (OTCPK:CCGDF), a state-owned financial institution and one of the country's biggest bad debt managers, is backing out of planned investment in the consumer-finance arm of Jack Ma's Ant Group, a setback for the fintech's lending-business restructuring.
  • Cinda (OTCPK:CCGDF) said it decided not to participate in a share subscription "after prudent commercial consideration and negotiation" with Chongqing Ant.
  • As part of its restructuring to appease China's financial regulators, set up Chongqing Ant in June to hold its consumer-lending business. Ant owns half of the unit, while a group of six other companies own the other half. Nanyang Commercial Bank, a Cinda subsidiary, with a 15% stake, is the second-largest shareholder.
  • In December, Chongqing Ant said it was expecting to get $3.5B of capital from the share sale, with about $943M of that coming from Cinda (OTCPK:CCGDF).
  • Regulators are urging Ant Group's consumer finance arm to put Ant's two profitable micro-loan businesses — Huabei and Jiebei — into it, Reuters said, a move that would subject the company to rules similar to those of banks.
  • Chongqing Ant said it will hold talks with investors and will make sure that "rectification work on the consumer finance business is effectively carried out," Reuters said.
  • In January 2021, Ant, which is partly owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), announced a plan to convert into a financial holding company in response to pressure from regulators.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.