Consumer sentiment cools in January to second-lowest level in a decade
Jan. 14, 2022 10:04 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- January University of Michigan consumer sentiment 68.8 vs 70.0 prior and 70.4 expected.
- Sentiment falls to the second-lowest level in a decade; with the lowest being 67.4 in November.
- For the past six months, the index has averaged 70.3, compared with the 82.9 average over the first six months of 2021.
- Expectations 65.9 vs. 66.5 expected and 68.3 in December.
- Current conditions 73.2 vs. 73.3 expected and 74.2 prior.
- Inflation expectations 4.9% vs. 4.8% prior.
- "While the Delta and Omicron variants certainly contributed to this downward shift, the decline was also due to an escalating inflation rate," said Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist. "Three-quarters of consumers in early January ranked inflation, compared with unemployment, as the more serious problem facing the nation."
- Earlier this week, Consumer inflation jumped 7% for the first time since 1982