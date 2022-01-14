Salesforce.com likely to keep benefiting from software spend in 2022, MS says
Jan. 14, 2022 10:06 AM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is likely to keep seeing tailwinds in front office software spending, as Morgan Stanley found there is "little evidence" of spending being pulled forward.
- Analyst Keith Weiss notes that front office applications spending saw more acceleration in 2021 and though there was a "a slight decline in net defensibility in the [fourth] quarter," that should be seen as "neutral-to-net-positive" given that the majority of digital transformation spending is focused on the front office.
- "This suggests continued tailwinds for secular winner, Salesforce (CRM), given its unique market positioning and leadership in these categories," Weiss wrote in a note to investors.
- Salesforce.com (CRM) shares are up slightly more than 1% to $231.20 in early Friday trading and have gained more than 7% over the past year.
- Weiss added that that collaboration software could be an area to watch for a decline in spending, as it showed the "largest net decline in defensibility in 4Q21," Weiss pointed out.
- "While there is some seasonality involved in the defensiveness of this category, it continues to be one that we are monitoring for volatility of spend given shorter sales cycles and faster time-to- value products," Weiss continued. "Some may point to Slack as a potential weakness in the Salesforce growth story based on this data point; however, we would note that most investors will focus on organic growth at Salesforce (ex-Slack) when assessing the company's growth profile."
- Earlier this week, Salesforce.com (CRM) said that more than $1 trillion was spent online during the holiday shopping season, citing data from more than 1 billion shoppers across its Salesforce Customer 360 platform.