Proposal would create rare earth stockpile, block contractors from Chinese supply
Jan. 14, 2022 10:05 AM ETMP, TSLA, HMC, VWAGYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor8 Comments
- A bipartisan bill to be introduced Friday would force US defense contractors to avoid use of China-sourced rare earth metals by 2026, it would also seek to create a strategic stockpile in the US.
- The bill is sponsored by Republican Tom Cotton and Democrat Mark Kelly.
- Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used in everything from magnets in EVs to weaponry and electronics - China produces ~80% of global supplies, while the US has one mine, operated by MP Materials (NYSE:MP).
- With capacity expansion announcements coming from all corners of the EV supply chain - Tesla Shanghai (NASDAQ:TSLA), Honda in the US (NYSE:HMC), Volkswagen Europe (OTCPK:VWAGY) - accelerating US production of rare earth is likely to be needed regardless of US legislation.
- MP Materials is buy-rated by 7 of 10 Wall Street banks.