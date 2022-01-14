Proposal would create rare earth stockpile, block contractors from Chinese supply

Jan. 14, 2022

  • A bipartisan bill to be introduced Friday would force US defense contractors to avoid use of China-sourced rare earth metals by 2026, it would also seek to create a strategic stockpile in the US.
  • The bill is sponsored by Republican Tom Cotton and Democrat Mark Kelly.
  • Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used in everything from magnets in EVs to weaponry and electronics - China produces ~80% of global supplies, while the US has one mine, operated by MP Materials (NYSE:MP).
  • With capacity expansion announcements coming from all corners of the EV supply chain - Tesla Shanghai (NASDAQ:TSLA), Honda in the US (NYSE:HMC), Volkswagen Europe (OTCPK:VWAGY) - accelerating US production of rare earth is likely to be needed regardless of US legislation.
  • MP Materials is buy-rated by 7 of 10 Wall Street banks.
