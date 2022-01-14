Vail Resorts reports fewer ski visits amid challenging season conditions
Jan. 14, 2022 10:06 AM ETMTNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vail Resorts (MTN +1.4%) said total skier visits were down 1.7% from the start of the ski season through Jan. 2 vs. the prior year season-to-date period and down 18.3% compared to the 2020 season-to-date period.
- Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was up 25.9% vs. prior year season-to-date period and down 4.6% compared to 2020 season-to-date period.
- "Relative to the 2019/2020 North American ski season, the 2021/2022 North American ski season got off to a slow start with challenging early season conditions that were worse than our expectations, resulting in delayed openings and limited open terrain that persisted into the first week of the holidays ending Dec. 26," said Kirsten Lynch, CEO, MTN.
- "The storms during the holidays created disruptions on key peak days that negatively impacted results, particularly at Tahoe resorts, which were each fully closed between 1 and 3 days during peak holidays," she added.
- Due to delayed openings at certain resorts, some pass product revenue will be recognized in Q3 of 2022 that would have otherwise been recognized in Q2.
- Excluding this impact, season-to-date lift ticket revenue was down 0.6% vs. 2020 season-to-date period.
- Lynch noted that the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant negatively impacted results along with the broader travel sector.
- MTN continues to expect that resort reported EBITDA for 2022 will be within the guidance range issued on Dec. 9.
- The forecast excludes any estimates for integration expenses associated with the Seven Springs acquisition.