ATI Physical Therapy climbs after Jefferies upgraded on traffic improvement

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP +16.1%) has added more than a tenth on above-average volume after Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold noting data that suggest the healthcare service provider is on a path to improve traffic.
  • “A traffic recovery is a signal that unit volumes are returning to a pre-pandemic pattern,” the analysts led by Chris Neamonitis wrote, citing a prior traffic decline attributed to challenges in patient retention.
  • Pulling forward their assumption on recovery, the team has raised the price target to $5.0 from $3.50 per share to imply a premium of ~64.5% to the last close and a~30% discount to the company's closest peer.
  • Over the past six months, ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) has sharply underperformed its rival, U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), as shown in the graph.
