ATI Physical Therapy climbs after Jefferies upgraded on traffic improvement
Jan. 14, 2022 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP), USPH
- ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP +16.1%) has added more than a tenth on above-average volume after Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold noting data that suggest the healthcare service provider is on a path to improve traffic.
- “A traffic recovery is a signal that unit volumes are returning to a pre-pandemic pattern,” the analysts led by Chris Neamonitis wrote, citing a prior traffic decline attributed to challenges in patient retention.
- Pulling forward their assumption on recovery, the team has raised the price target to $5.0 from $3.50 per share to imply a premium of ~64.5% to the last close and a~30% discount to the company's closest peer.
- Over the past six months, ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) has sharply underperformed its rival, U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), as shown in the graph.