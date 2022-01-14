Mall stocks rattled by weak retail sales print
- Mall stocks are underperforming in early trading after retail sales fell off 1.9% in December compared to November. While core retail sales were up 18.8% from last year's tally, the loss of momentum with online sales and the apparel category took investors by surprise. Q4 retail sales ended up 17% higher than a year ago.
- Both the emergence of the Omicron variant and the higher overall level of prices are being attributed for the softness with the December month-over-month mark. That has led to some concern that January's retail sales report could also disappoint.
- Decliners include Nordstrom (JWN -4.1%), Macy's (M -1.5%), Kohl's (KSS -1.5%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL -1.2%), Lulu's Fashion Lounge (LVLU -2.1%), Buckle (BKE -2.0%), Genesco (GCO -0.9%), Citi Trends (CTRN -1.6%), Tilly's (TLYS -2.4%), Designed Brands (DBI -0.4%), Gap (GPS -0.5%), Guess (GES -1.0%), Bath & Body Works (BBWI -2.5%), and JOANN (JOAN -1.6%).
- Dig deeper into the December retail sales report.