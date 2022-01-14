Cathie Wood’s ARKK has its largest one-day capital outflow in 10-months and approaches an 18-month low
Jan. 14, 2022 10:18 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)VOO, ZM, ROKU, TDOCBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) experiences its most significant one day of capital outflows in 10-months dating back to Mar. of 2021. ARKK experienced $352M exit the door on Wednesday, and over $500M leave the fund over the last two days per Bloomberg data.
- ARKK is also approaching an 18-month trading low as the ETF trades at 79.90 a share. Moreover, the innovation fund is also 50% off its all-time trading peak, which took place on Feb. 16. See below chart.
- ARKK also finds itself down 16.8% in 2022, which is quite a step down when comparing the exchange traded fund to the benchmark Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), which is -2.17% and tracks the S&P 500.
- Not supporting ARKK are some of its key holdings, such as Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), which is ARKK's second-heaviest holding at 6.40%. ZM is currently sitting at a near 20-month low and down 55.5% over the last year.
- Moreover, ROKU Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), the fund's fourth-largest weighted stock at 5.94%, is at a 16-month trading low and down 58.8% over a one-year timeframe.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) ARKK's third-largest holding at 6.17% touched a near 25-month low earlier this week on Monday and is down 66.1% over the past year.
- Selling pressure remains strong for ARKK. Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX, stated: "The median ARKK holding has lost 55% since its 52-week high... if insiders are not buying now, why should investors?"