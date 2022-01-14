Winnebago to showcase all-electric concept motorhome

Jan. 14, 2022 10:20 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Colorado RV vacation

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is set to demonstrate an all-electric concept motorhome at the Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida.
  • The concept was developed over two years by the firm's Advanced Technology Group (ATG), and the onsite vehicle will be supplemented by a virtual Facebook event on January 18, 2022.
  • ATG was established in 2019 to develop emerging technologies for future products and services at Winnebago. The all-electric concept motorhome is its first public facing example.
  • Winnebago is undervalued and outperforming its peers, says SA contributor Robert F. Abbott in a recent bullish analysis on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.