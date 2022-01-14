Winnebago to showcase all-electric concept motorhome
Jan. 14, 2022 10:20 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is set to demonstrate an all-electric concept motorhome at the Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida.
- The concept was developed over two years by the firm's Advanced Technology Group (ATG), and the onsite vehicle will be supplemented by a virtual Facebook event on January 18, 2022.
- ATG was established in 2019 to develop emerging technologies for future products and services at Winnebago. The all-electric concept motorhome is its first public facing example.
