Mosaic upgraded at BMO as Belarusian potash seen stressed
Jan. 14, 2022 10:20 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)NTR, UAN, CVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Mosaic (MOS +3.7%) starts trading with strong gains after BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $50 price target, believing Belarusian potash will become stressed and investors will bid up the share prices of potash producers.
- "BPC/Belarus appears becoming more painted into a corner re potash export capabilities, which may allow record potash prices to hold until BPC finds Plan B (to move up to 1Mt/month via alternate routes)," BMO analyst Joel Jackson writes.
- While rival Nutrien (NTR +1.3%) "may have far more excess capability to benefit from this, Mosaic does have swing capacity in Colonsay and would benefit from a higher-for-longer potash price dynamic as BPC's volumes likely become restricted, lessened and devalued," according to Jackson.
- The U.S. last month imposed sanctions against Belarus Potash Company, the export arm of Belarus state potash producer Belaruskali.
- Yesterday, CVR Energy (CVI +2.7%) and CVR Partners (UAN +0.8%) gained after Scotiabank upgraded CVI, forecasting the fertilizer segment could generate ~$500M in pre-tax profits this year.