When should you sell your stocks? Billionaire Howard Marks explains
Jan. 14, 2022 10:31 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Billionaire fund manager Howard Marks explained in a letter to investors that the decision to sell a stock largely relates to the specific situation.
- "The decision to trim positions or to sell out entirely comes down to judgment ... like everything else that matters in investing," the co-founder of Oaktree Capital wrote in a fund letter released this week.
- Marks noted that many investors make mistakes by looking only at the price level of an asset. They will sell investments that go down in value or will cash out after the asset's price has climbed.
- However, the billionaire argued that neither of these situations make sense.
- To illustrate his point, he detailed the story of Amazon, which rose from $5 in 1998 to a level of more than $3,300 today. However, he contended that few investors would have captured this value because they would have sold at some point along the way.
- He noted that Amazon rose from $5 in 1998 to $85 in 1999 but then crashed back to $6 as the internet bubble popped. Anyone who bought at $5 was likely to sell before it reached $85 and anyone who bought at $85 would likely sell as it declined to $6, he asserted.
- Talking about a fictional investor who purchased the stock at its 2001 low of $6: "And who wouldn’t have sold by late 2015 when it hit $600 – up 100x from the 2001 low? Yet anyone who sold at $600 captured only the first 18% of the overall rise from that low."
- Rather, Marks gave two basic rules to determine if someone should sell an asset they hold:
- "If your investment thesis seems less valid than it did previously and/or the probability that it will prove accurate has declined, selling some or all of the holding is probably appropriate."
- "Likewise, if another investment comes along that appears to have more promise – to offer a superior risk-adjusted prospective return – it’s reasonable to reduce or eliminate existing holdings to make room for it."
- The Oaktree founder added: "Selling an asset is a decision that must not be considered in isolation."
- Marks also lambasted the idea of market timing, arguing that guessing at near-term highs and lows often leads to missing out on longer-term gains.
- "You can try to add to returns by engaging in such machinations, but these actions are unlikely to work at best and can get in the way at worst," he said of market timing.
