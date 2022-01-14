Mercury Systems unlikely to back down after activist pressure, analyst says
Jan. 14, 2022 10:34 AM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is unlikely to back down on its poison pill plan after activist Starboard urged the company to terminate the shareholder rights plan yesterday, according to Jefferies. MRCY rose 2.1%.
- "MRCY's immediate adoption of a 1-yr shareholder rights plan w/ unanimous board support demonstrates mgmt support, given share px outperformance vs Russell 2000," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote in a note.
- The Starboard push comes after it was reported last month that fellow activist investor Jana Partners took a stake in the company and plans to push for a strategic review. Jana is said to have about a 6.5% stake in the defense and electronics maker and wants to discuss its ideas with management as it sees the company as undervalued.
- Kahyaoglu argues that there are "natural" purchasers of Mercury Systems (MRCY) given its peers have been acquired over the past decade. He sees a scenario where MRCY could be worth $80/share in a takeout (a 40% premium to its current price), as the company traded at $80 as recently as April. Jefferies has a buy rating and $68 price target on MRCY.
- "An acquisition by a prime would result in some dissynergies with other primes, but would not be implausible," Kim wrote.
