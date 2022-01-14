Dada Nexus rises 5% as Mizuho sets buy rating on Chinese retail platform operator
Jan. 14, 2022 10:43 AM ETDada Nexus Limited (DADA)JD, BABA, DIDIBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Chinese on-demand retail platform operator Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) saw its shares rise more than 5% on Friday as Mizuho Securities analyst Wei Fang started coverage of the company with a buy rating and $25 a share target price.
- Fei said that Dada (DADA), with a network of more than 100,000 retail stores, is the second-largest local-delivery platform for such businesses in China. "The company has meaningful coverage in grocery and pharmacy, and is expanding into other retail verticals such as electronics and beauty [and] cosmetics," Wei said, adding that a recent integration with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) gives Dada (DADA) the opportunity to cross-sell products to a base of more than 500 million consumers.
- Wei said that based on coverage of the likes of JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), "Shopping behavior is evolving rapidly in China for high-frequency verticals like grocery, and major e-commerce firms are all investing in this field," which points to Dada (DADA) adding to its value proposition.
- Along with Dada (DADA), JD.com (JD) shares rose 2.6% and Alibaba (BABA) was up by just shy of 1%.
- Chinese ride-sharing giant DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was off by 3% after gaining ground earlier in the week following a report that it is getting closer to listing its shares in Hong Kong.