Dada Nexus rises 5% as Mizuho sets buy rating on Chinese retail platform operator

Jan. 14, 2022 10:43 AM ETDada Nexus Limited (DADA)JD, BABA, DIDIBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Peoples Republic of China flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chinese on-demand retail platform operator Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) saw its shares rise more than 5% on Friday as Mizuho Securities analyst Wei Fang started coverage of the company with a buy rating and $25 a share target price.
  • Fei said that Dada (DADA), with a network of more than 100,000 retail stores, is the second-largest local-delivery platform for such businesses in China. "The company has meaningful coverage in grocery and pharmacy, and is expanding into other retail verticals such as electronics and beauty [and] cosmetics," Wei said, adding that a recent integration with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) gives Dada (DADA) the opportunity to cross-sell products to a base of more than 500 million consumers.
  • Wei said that based on coverage of the likes of JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), "Shopping behavior is evolving rapidly in China for high-frequency verticals like grocery, and major e-commerce firms are all investing in this field," which points to Dada (DADA) adding to its value proposition.
  • Along with Dada (DADA), JD.com (JD) shares rose 2.6% and Alibaba (BABA) was up by just shy of 1%.
  • Chinese ride-sharing giant DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) was off by 3% after gaining ground earlier in the week following a report that it is getting closer to listing its shares in Hong Kong.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.