Under Armour and Nike are lower after a soft retail sales report but earnings season usually sets up well
Jan. 14, 2022 10:43 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UA), UAA, NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Under Armour (UAA, UA) is the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 Index out of the consumer sector with a swing lower of 3.91%. Meanwhile, Nike (NYSE:NKE) is near the bottom of the Dow 30 with a 1.38% drop.
- Investors seem to be reacting to a soft retail sales print for December that showed underwhelming trends for both the apparel category and online spending.
- Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are now down more than 30% from the level seen in November when the 52-week high of $27.28 was carved out. Nike (NKE) is swapping hands at about 18% below its 52-week high.
- Buy UAA and NKE before earnings? Under Armour (UAA) heads into earnings season with six straight revenue toppers and three straight EPS beats. Nike (NKE) has beat revenue estimates in 13 of the last 16 quarters and topped EPS marks in 14 of the last 16 quarters.