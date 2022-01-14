Oscar Health discloses data breach
- Oscar Health (OSCR -0.3%) said Oscar Health Plan of California recently discovered an incident involving personal information of a subset of its members.
- The company said that between Oct. 28, 2021 and Nov. 16, 2021 a mailing intended for some of its members from Oscar may have been misrouted to another Oscar member in error due to a vendor printing issue.
- The company added that some of the following information may have been viewed: name, Oscar ID number, claim number, provider information, date of service(s), procedure/service name and plan name/affiliation.
- The company added that the information did not include social security number, driver’s license number or any financial account information.
- Oscar noted that it began an investigation after it came to know about the breach and has taken steps to address the matter with its print vendor.
- The company believes that there has been no misuse of any personal information and it has notified its affected members. The company has also sent individual notices to those members whose personal information was impacted by the event.