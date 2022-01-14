SmileDirectClub posts sharpest gain in almost a year on heavy volume
Jan. 14, 2022 10:48 AM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)ALGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Recording the biggest intraday gain since Jan. 2021, SmileDirectClub (SDC +17.3%) shares have added more than a tenth on above-average volume. Nearly 14.0M company shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average of ~9.6M.
- Recently, SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) formed a new "Confidence Council" involving ‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness, Peloton instructor, Tunde Oyeneyin, and the host of reality show ‘Love Island,’ Arielle Vandenberg.
- The Confidence Council is an attempt to “raise awareness of its mission to democratize access to care and the importance of helping more people realize the life-changing potential of their smiles,” the company said, announcing the partnership Thursday.
- Meanwhile, SmileDirectClub’s (SDC) rival in clear aligners, Align Technology (ALGN -1.7%), is trading lower, adding to its YTD loss of more than 20%.
- See this graph for a side-by-side comparison on how both stocks have performed in 2022.