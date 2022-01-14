Lennar upped to Buy at Seaport on core homebuilding scale; KB Home cut to Neutral
Jan. 14, 2022
- Seaport analyst Mark Weintraub upgrades shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) -0.5% to Buy, and downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) -2.4% to Neutral.
- The estimates come at a time when supply chain issues and rising costs persist, the analyst writes in a note to clients. Higher interest rates are also a primary concern, especially with regards to first-time homebuyers' affordability.
- However, larger homebuilders enjoy increased competitive advantage related to better access to labor and land, in addition to increased share repurchases that may contribute to an "extended period of prosperity" for the homebuilders, Weintraub notes.
- For Lennar (LEN), the analyst estimates 2022 earnings per share at $16.15 as the company maintains elevated margins. This compares with the $15.98 consensus in Nov. 2022 and $16.99 in Nov. 2023.
- The company's "non-core businesses likely have substantial value too" given its intensions to divest non-core assets and revert to a more exclusively homebuilding-focused company, Weintraub highlights.
- On the other hand, HB Home (KBH) stock surged after reporting robust Q4 results earlier this week, potentially limiting some near-term upside potential, though "we are stepping aside for now" as the call is not "clear-cut," the analyst writes.
- Seaport's Neutral rating on KBH contrasts with the Very Bullish Quant Rating and Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (6 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 6 Neutral).
