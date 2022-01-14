Apple mulls delaying AR/VR device amid development hurdles - Bloomberg
Jan. 14, 2022 11:01 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)SNAP, GOOG, GOOGL, FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Apple (AAPL +0.1%) is weighing a delay of a heavily anticipated mixed-reality headset by at least a few months, which could push it into 2023, Bloomberg reports.
- The device, which could blend virtual reality and augmented reality, was likely headed for an unveiling at the June Worldwide Developers Conference and a release later in the year.
- The company is facing hardware development challenges, though, ranging from overheating to cameras and software, according to the report.
- Apple has done work on such a device for years, and once planned to roll out a headset last year and ship in 2022. It's aiming to create products with more appeal than current augmented-reality viewers such as Spectacles from Snap (SNAP -3.9%) - and previous big stabs at the product space, like Google Glass (GOOG +0.7%, GOOGL +1%) or Magic Leap, haven't gotten traction.
- Virtual-reality products have done better, however, led recently by Meta's (FB +1.4%) Quest 2 headset.
- The likelihood of a 2022 launch for the product led Evercore to match a Street-high price target for Apple.