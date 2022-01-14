FTC Solar cut to Sell-equivalent at BofA as exposed to low margins, delays
Jan. 14, 2022
- FTC Solar (FTCI -14.6%) plunges to an all-time low as Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $5 price target, slashed from $9, saying the company is confronted with low margins, potential delays and inflation.
- FTC is "among the most exposed to potential delay dynamics associated with utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. for 2022," BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith says, noting that nearly all of the company's revenue is derived from the U.S., with international projects expected to contribute meaningfully only from 2023 and beyond.
- While BofA's initial estimates suggested a sharp uptick in product gross margin percentage from Q3 2021 (16% per May 2021 estimates), the trend is negative (-4% for Q4 2021 compared to +23% per initial estimates), even as the consensus assumes an unlikely swift recovery into Q1 2022 (+13%).
- Dumoulin-Smith also notes in his downgrade the lack of impetus from the Build Back Better program and inflation pervading solar supply chains.
- FTC Solar's April IPO priced at a disappointing $13/share, but the stock has never regained those levels and closed yesterday at just $6.08.