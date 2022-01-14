Expenses get analysts' attention in JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi earnings
Jan. 14, 2022 11:09 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC), C, JPMTFC, RF, HBAN, KEY, NYCB, PNC, USB, MS, BAC, GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Most bank stocks drop after JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) start off Q4 earnings seasons with some bumps along the way.
- In a nutshell: JPMorgan's (JPM -5.2%) expense guidance disappoints, Wells Fargo (WFC +4.1%) boosts its expense saving goal, and Citi (C -2.2%) results reflect its shift away from some international markets.
- JPMorgan's (JPM) guidance hold some disappointments. "Our gut is investors won't like the $6B Y/Y guide up on expenses," providing a "sober reminder that it'll be hard for JPM to hit their 17% ROTCE target in 2022," writes Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr in a note to clients.
- JPMorgan's (JPM) guidance for FY2022 expenses of ~$77B was "much higher than even the elevated expectations," Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin said in a note to clients.
- He calls Q4 managed fees of $16.6B as a "slight miss, driven by lower mortgage. Investment banking and trading were in line, while card fees were better than expected.
- JPMorgan's (JPM) core preprovision earnings of $11.5B fell short of Oppenheimer's estimate of $12.6B, said Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski in a note to clients. "Most of the revenue-line items were at or above our estimates, but trading lower," he added.
- With expectations that trading would normalize in 2022, the print "is unlikely to change our forward earnings outlook," he Kotowski said.
- On the positive side, Evercore's Schorr says JPMorgan continues to see "good growth in deposits, loans, originations & flows as it out-invests just about everybody in bank land."
- Wells Fargo (WFC) stock gain in Friday trading as the bank increases its gross cost-cutting target to $10B from $8B, with $4B of that realized in 2021, according to Evercore's John Pancari.
- The company expects 2022 expenses of $51.5B vs. $53.8B in 2021, in line with consensus but above Schorr's $50.8B estimate.
- Jefferies' Usdin says Wells Fargo's (WFC) cost guides "meet the mark." The bank said net interest income will rise as much as 8% Y/Y with loan growth and balance sheet mix contributing to ~3% increase and higher rates contributing to the remaining ~5%. That's assuming the current forward rate curve materializes, Usdin said.
- Oppenheimer's Kotowski points out that Wells Fargo's (WFC) Q4 earnings beat was driven "mainly by massive equity gains of $2.5B vs. our $0.4B estimate." On a core basis, Wells Fargo beat both on net interest income at $9.3B vs. Oppenheimer's estimate of $9.0B and fee income at $7.7B vs. its $7.3B estimate, mainly on strength in asset management, he said.
- Evercore's Pancari also notes that equity gains bolstered Wells Fargo's (WFC) non-interest income, helped by better-than-expected NII and stock buybacks.
- At Citigroup (C), reported costs were affected by $1.2B of charges related to its Asia divestitures, notes Jefferies' Usdin.
- Evercore's Schorr says: "It’ll be a messy transition year with not tons of growth, and they’re not the biggest rate beneficiary, but we don’t see much downside as they execute the plan give this valuation."
- For Q4 results, Citi (C) reported "probably a modest miss" when considering a reserve release of $1.37B.
- Goldman Sachs (GS -2.2%) reports on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Bank of America (BAC -1.6%) and Morgan Stanley (MS -2.8%) report on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
- Stocks of regional banks were more mixed in Friday trading. U.S. Bancorp (USB -0.4%), PNC Financial (PNC -1.5%), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB -0.5%), KeyCorp (KEY -0.1%), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +0.6%), Regions Financial (RF -0.0%), and Truist Financial (TFC +0.7%).
- SA contributor Pearl Gray Equity and Research calls JPMorgan (JPM) a Buy regardless of its Q4 report