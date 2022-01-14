Economy will keep improving ... if we have enough workers - Fed's Harker
Jan. 14, 2022 11:12 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Citing recent survey results, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker gave an upbeat view of the current economy, but he warned that a labor shortage could become a stumbling block to maintaining momentum.
- "Things will keep improving as long as employers have enough workers to staff their businesses," Harker told a virtual event held by The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia on Friday.
- Disclosing results of a survey of members of the Philadelphia chamber of commerce, Harker reported that 56% of respondents saw higher new order volumes in 2021 compared to 2020. The same data showed that 72% reported higher year-over-year sales.
- However, the Philly Fed president pointed to labor issues as the key concerns of business owners. He noted that 47% of respondents saw wages as the biggest worry going forward, with 35% citing the availability of labor.
- In addition, 92% said that wages and benefit costs were likely to increase. On labor availability, 56% of the Philadelphia-based business leaders surveyed said they had difficulty hiring in the last three months because of a lack of qualified applicants.
- Harker noted that the survey was conducted before the number of Omicron cases spiked, so labor conditions might even be tighter at the current moment.
- Even with this challenge, Harker expressed optimism about the ability of companies to discover the best way to find the workers they need, even if that means changing some of the ways they have traditionally handled labor relations.
- "Going forward, employers are going to have to think creatively about how to attract and retain talent. In the end, I believe we will all benefit from that," he said.
- Harker has kept a high profile this week. See his recent recommendations for Fed policy and how he thinks the central bank should handle the threat of inflation.