Google misled publishers and advertisers, states' lawsuit alleges
Jan. 14, 2022 11:11 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Google (GOOG, GOOGL) misled publishers and advertisers about the inner workings of its ad auctions, according to newly unredacted allegations in a December 2020 lawsuit brought against the tech giant by state attorneys general.
- That boosted prices for buyers and deflated sales for companies, while Google pocketed the difference, according to what's now been revealed in the complaint.
- That includes internal correspondence where some Google employees compared the practice to growing the business through "insider information," the WSJ notes.
- Google owner Alphabet's stock is shedding some morning gains, now: GOOG flat, GOOGL +0.2%.
- Google maintains the lawsuit is "full of inaccuracies and lacks legal merit" and says it intends to file a motion to dismiss it next week.
- The suit (from more than a dozen states, led by Texas) charges Google with inflating ad costs through its practices - costs that brands pass on to consumers through higher-priced products - and suppressing competition from rival exchanges and limiting options for ad delivery.
- The case is separate from a search-focused antitrust case pursued by the U.S. Justice Dept. and more than three dozen states.