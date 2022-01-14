Euro gas prices up ~20%, a variety of factors contribute as the energy crisis rolls on
- European natural gas prices are up ~20% today as of writing, and sit ~800% above natural gas prices in the US; the spike today appears to have been caused by the collapse of Russian / Nato security negotiations, although a confluence of factors are contributing to the rally.
- The Sat24.com forecast calls for freezing temperatures across much of Europe this weekend, following an abnormally warm 1h of January.
- Yesterday EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) announced the extension of outages for 5 nuclear reactors, as the national champion lowered its 2022 nuclear generation forecast by ~9%.
- Compounding problems, unusually warm temperatures in Australia knocked a large LNG export facility offline; the Northwest Shelf plant is owned by BHP (NYSE:BHP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Woodside (OTCPK:WOPEF).
- Across Europe businesses and policy makers have taken action, or discussed action, to mitigate the crisis -- 1) in France, the Government will force EDF to sell power below market prices in hopes of sparing consumers, taking EDF shares down ~12% today 2) in the Netherlands, the Government is rumored to increase production from the Continent's largest natural gas field, Groningen, though no firm steps have been taken 3) German-based utility E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) sent warm socks to 30,000 customers, after shuttering of the Company's Brokdorf nuclear plant contributed to rising energy costs 4) In the UK Ovo Energy suggested customers "cuddle your pets to keep down (energy) bills"
- Though the ongoing crisis is a headwind for consumers and many industrial businesses across Europe, it's been a boon for European gas producers like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Vermillion (NYSE:VET) and NRT (NYSE:NRT).
- Similarly, US industrial businesses are benefiting as European producers shut their doors and reduce global capacity - Alcoa recently suspended operations at a Spanish aluminum plant for several years, helping drive aluminum prices higher; meanwhile fertilizer plants across Europe have struggled to keep doors open, as natural gas comprises upwards of 70% of their cost structure.
- With fertilizer prices going higher, but US fertilizer companies benefitting from stable domestic natural gas prices, US producers like CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) stand to generate record profits in 2022.