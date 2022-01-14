Theseus Pharma gains after insider purchase

Jan. 14, 2022 11:25 AM ETTheseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Recently IPO’ed biopharmaceutical company Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX +16.8%) has added more than a tenth in value on below-average volume after the investment manager OrbiMed Advisors disclosed the purchase of ~44.7K of company shares.
  • In a form filed with the SEC on Thursday, the New York-based firm announced it bought the stocks through a series of transactions executed this week.
  • On Monday, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Theseus (NASDAQ:THRX) announced it began the dosing in a Phase 1 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for lead asset THE-630 for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).
  • In addition, following the selection of a candidate from its fourth-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) program in H1 2022, the company expects to begin IND-enabling studies for an asset this year.
  • Read about additional milestones anticipated for the company in 2022.
