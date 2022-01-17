Interactive Brokers Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $662.23M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBKR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.