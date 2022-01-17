J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (+40.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28B (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.