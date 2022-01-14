Starbucks starts to face more unionization fights across the U.S.

Jan. 14, 2022 11:37 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Starbucks Suffering From Supply Shortages, Runs Short On Some Ingredients And Supplies

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Starbucks Corporation (SBUX -2.2%) is on a path to be hearing a lot about unions this year with organized labor efforts expanding to new parts of the U.S.
  • The latest developments are that a majority of employees at a store in downtown Cleveland signed cards to be represented by Workers United, workers at a store in Tallahassee, Florida filed for a union election and Starbucks staff are voting on unionization at three more stores in New York. The union fight has even gone to the hometown of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with workers at two stores in Seattle exploring the option.
  • Last month, MKM Partners pointed out that if unionization becomes more common in the restaurant industry, Starbucks is actually in better shape than most chains to absorb the costs.
  • Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) are underperforming on the day after this morning's retail sales report disappointed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.