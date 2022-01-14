Starbucks starts to face more unionization fights across the U.S.
Jan. 14, 2022 11:37 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Starbucks Corporation (SBUX -2.2%) is on a path to be hearing a lot about unions this year with organized labor efforts expanding to new parts of the U.S.
- The latest developments are that a majority of employees at a store in downtown Cleveland signed cards to be represented by Workers United, workers at a store in Tallahassee, Florida filed for a union election and Starbucks staff are voting on unionization at three more stores in New York. The union fight has even gone to the hometown of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with workers at two stores in Seattle exploring the option.
- Last month, MKM Partners pointed out that if unionization becomes more common in the restaurant industry, Starbucks is actually in better shape than most chains to absorb the costs.
- Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) are underperforming on the day after this morning's retail sales report disappointed.