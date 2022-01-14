New York Fed's John Williams says inflation will drop to 2.5% this year
Jan. 14, 2022
- New York Fed President John Williams expects inflation to drop to around 2.5% this year as U.S. economic growth slows and supply constraints gradually ease, according to his speech on Friday.
- This figure would come much closer to the FOMC's 2% average inflation target, and well below the current 7% Y/Y print in December. He anticipates headline inflation to get close to 2% in 2023.
- Contributors to surging consumer price inflation in the past year include "very strong demand, especially for goods," and supply and demand imbalances sparked by the pandemic, Williams notes - similar to what Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin recently alluded to with regards to soaring goods inflation vs. services inflation.
- Williams also thinks that inflation in the form of personal consumption expenditure index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, could hit 5% in 2021.
- "The Fed is focused on ensuring that inflation fails," he notes. Earlier this week, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she's confident that policy actions will tame inflation.
- On the labor front, Williams sees the unemployment rate continuing to fade to 3.5% this year amid record job openings, quits and wage growth. This compares with the current unemployment rate at 3.9%.
- For economic growth, he expects inflation-adjusted gross domestic product to increase by 5.5% in 2021, which would mark the strongest growth rate between fourth quarters in more than 35 years, Williams highlights. Looking forward, real GDP could cool off to around 3.5% this year, which would still be above its long-term trend, he adds.
- Towards the end of September, John Williams said the inflation spike may take another year to subside.