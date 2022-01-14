First Watch Group is recommended at BofA for long-term potential

Jan. 14, 2022 11:59 AM ETFirst Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Bank of America keeps a positive view on First Watch Group (FWRG -0.6%) even with shares well below the IPO pricing level.
  • Analyst Sara Senatore and team believe the sell-off in FWRG has been driven by investor concern that industry demand and cost headwinds will hamper results, even as results have provided ample evidence to the contrary.
  • "Specifically, we believe concerns related to COVID’s dampening impact on demand (increased lockdowns/restrictions) and inflationary pressure on inputs (tight supply chain, lower labor market participation) have made investors leery of company operated full service restaurants like First Watch."
  • Looking past the near-term headwinds, BofA believes the short and long term opportunities for First Watch remain compelling with the chain having a long runway of growth and strong track record for results at new locations.
  • The consumer IPO class of 2021 has had a rough start to the year in general.
