Carlyle Group considers new open-ended fund for infrastructure bets - Bloomberg
Jan. 14, 2022
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) plans to form a new open-ended fund to pursue long-term infrastructure bets, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- Meanwhile, shares of CG slide 2% intra-day.
- The asset manager has started talking about the Carlyle Diversified Infrastructure Fund with potential investors, the people told Bloomberg.
- The fund would have targeted returns of 8% to 10%, compared with Carlyle's (CG) close-ended infrastructure funds of 12% to 15% targeted returns, Bloomberg notes.
- Previously, (Nov. 16, 2021) Carlyle neared a $2B acquisition of AutoForm Engineering.