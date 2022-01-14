Carlyle Group considers new open-ended fund for infrastructure bets - Bloomberg

  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) plans to form a new open-ended fund to pursue long-term infrastructure bets, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
  • The asset manager has started talking about the Carlyle Diversified Infrastructure Fund with potential investors, the people told Bloomberg.
  • The fund would have targeted returns of 8% to 10%, compared with Carlyle's (CG) close-ended infrastructure funds of 12% to 15% targeted returns, Bloomberg notes.
  • Previously, (Nov. 16, 2021) Carlyle neared a $2B acquisition of AutoForm Engineering.
