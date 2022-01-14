Axsome extends losses as Truist cuts target on lack of clarity for depression candidate
Jan. 14, 2022 12:12 PM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM -5.2%) is trading lower for the fourth straight session after Truist Securities slashed the price target for the biopharma company citing insufficient details on the FDA review of AXS-05, its candidate for major depressive disorder (MDD).
- However, finding no “fundamental issues” with AXS-05 data, the firm thinks that AXS-05 could receive regulatory nod eventually, and therefore, maintains the Buy rating on the stock. Yet, the analyst Joon Lee argues that Axsome (NASDAQ:AXSM) management has failed to provide significant updates on the status of its marketing application even after nearly five months from the FDA action date.
- The decision to lower the price target is attributed to a decline in the probability of success due to the lack of updates/clarity, peak sales for AXS-05 on rising competition, and concerns over the company’s therapeutic platform on execution issues.
- The new per share target at $90, down from $160 previously, indicates a premium of ~201.1% to the last close.
- According to the FDA, two deficiencies related to analytical methods in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) section of its marketing application had delayed its review of AXS-05 in MDD, the company said in November.