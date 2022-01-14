Axsome extends losses as Truist cuts target on lack of clarity for depression candidate

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM -5.2%) is trading lower for the fourth straight session after Truist Securities slashed the price target for the biopharma company citing insufficient details on the FDA review of AXS-05, its candidate for major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • However, finding no “fundamental issues” with AXS-05 data, the firm thinks that AXS-05 could receive regulatory nod eventually, and therefore, maintains the Buy rating on the stock. Yet, the analyst Joon Lee argues that Axsome (NASDAQ:AXSM) management has failed to provide significant updates on the status of its marketing application even after nearly five months from the FDA action date.
  • The decision to lower the price target is attributed to a decline in the probability of success due to the lack of updates/clarity, peak sales for AXS-05 on rising competition, and concerns over the company’s therapeutic platform on execution issues.
  • The new per share target at $90, down from $160 previously, indicates a premium of ~201.1% to the last close.
  • According to the FDA, two deficiencies related to analytical methods in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) section of its marketing application had delayed its review of AXS-05 in MDD, the company said in November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.