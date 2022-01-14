Medtronic's DTM Spinal Cord Stimulation endurance therapy helps in pain relief: study
Jan. 14, 2022 12:22 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Medtronic (MDT -0.7%) said three-month results from a study showed meaningful pain relief using DTM SCS endurance therapy.
- The DTM SCS endurance therapy is a modified, lower-energy variation of the company's Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) therapy for chronic overall, back or leg pain.
- The company said the 3-month results are consistent with those of a prior feasibility study adding evidence that DTM SCS endurance therapy can provide effective pain relief along with additional quality of life and functional benefits for patients.
- The company added that 69% of patients improved to a less disabled category, with 63% having minimal or moderate disability at 3-months compared to 16% at baseline.
- About 75% of patients were very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their therapy at 3-months.
- Medtronic added that modelling on the 3-month data showed that DTM SCS endurance therapy enables between 5.5-7.5 years device longevity when programmed on the Vanta recharge-free neurostimulator and and 5-minute recharge on Intellis neurostimulators.
- Enrolled patients will have additional follow-up assessments at 6 and 12 months.
- "These 3-month results are highly encouraging, as they demonstrate that the DTM SCS endurance therapy may be able to provide effective pain relief while dosing at lower energy than other SCS waveforms. This may improve device longevity and offers validation of therapy for the patients who would need it," said Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, director of clinical research at IPM Medical Group, and principal investigator on the DTM-LE Trial.