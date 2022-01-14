Eldorado Gold's full-year production drops 10% but meets guidance

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

Golden background. Gold nugget. Backdrop for the project. Macro

assistantua/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eldorado Gold (EGO -0.8%) reports Q4 preliminary gold production of 122.6K oz., 11% lower than year-ago totals, and full-year preliminary output of 475.9K oz., a 10% decline from 2020.
  • But Eldorado says FY 2021 gold production from its four operating mines came in at the upper end of guidance of 460K-480K oz., which had been revised upward from an original outlook for 430K-460K oz.
  • The company says Q4 gold production at the Lamaque mine in Quebec of 51.35K oz., up 16% Y/Y and 37% Q/Q, was driven by higher than planned gold grades in the C4 zone; for the full year, output rose 6% to 153.2K oz.
  • Q4 gold production at the Kisladag mine in Turkey of 33.1K oz. was 41% below the year-earlier quarter and 35% lower Q/Q but remained the company's top producer for the full year with 174.3K oz.
  • Based on Eldorado's "enviable organic growth profile and its very reasonable valuation," Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart says he would view any pullbacks below $8.55 as "low-risk buying opportunities."
