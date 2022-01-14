AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare spinal condition - European regulator

  • A safety panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the addition of a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis to the product information of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
  • The group also reiterated its recommendation of a similar warning related to the rival COVID-19 shot from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
  • After a review of data, the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has determined that the “causal relationship between these two vaccines and transverse myelitis is at least a reasonable possibility.” However, the benefit-risk profiles of the vaccines remain unchanged, the panel added.
