U.S. rig count surges by 13, up 61% from a year ago
Jan. 14, 2022
- The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. continues its upward march, jumping by 13 to 601, 61% above levels from this time a year ago, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.
- U.S. drilling rigs targeting crude oil surged by 11 to 492, 71% higher than the year-earlier count of 287, while gas rigs gained 2 to 109, up 28% from 85 rigs a year ago.
- Most of this week's action was in the Eagle Ford, where oil rigs rose by 5 to 43, while rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin added just 1 to 293.
