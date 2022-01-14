Perella Weinberg Partners stock dips after stock offering, preliminary Q4 results

  • Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) stock drops 10% after the financial advisory firm started a share offering after Thursday's close and its preliminary Q4 disappointed investors.
  • The company expects Q4 revenue of $197M-$199M vs. $189M in Q4 2020, with the increase driven by average fee size per client, particularly in M&A advice. That's less than the consensus estimate of $215.9M.
  • Expects total compensation expense of $162M-$163M for the quarter, up ~7%-8% from $151M in the year-ago quarter, due to a larger bonus accrual associated with the increase in revenue, as well as increased equity-based compensation related to Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) move to become a publicly traded company in June 2021. On an adjusted basis, PWP expects Q4 compensation expense of $118M-$119M vs. $13M a year ago.
  • Expects Q4 adjusted non-compensation expense of $35M-$37M, up from $28M a year ago.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak estimates that Perella Weinberg's (PWP) Q4 adjusted EPS will be $0.32, in line with his estimate but just short of the the $0.33 consensus.
  • On the positive side, the company's compensation leverage was better than expected, Chubak said. "PWP's compensation ratio at ~60% at the midpoint came in below our estimate (and management's target) of 64%, which we expect will result in upward revisions to consensus," he wrote in a note to clients.
  • And while revenue trends didn't live up to consensus, the company's backlog rose 70% Y/Y vs. the industry's +64%, "suggesting that PWP is positioned to grow revenues and take share in the year ahead," Chubak said.
