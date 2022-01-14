Johnson & Johnson set to hear bankruptcy ruling for talc claims by Feb. 28

Jan. 14, 2022

  • U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan is set to rule by Feb. 28 on a demand to throw out a bankruptcy case filed by a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) over claims that the company’s baby powder led to cancer.
  • “We can then see where this case is going by the end of February,” Bloomberg reported quoting Kaplan as saying in court Friday.
  • Having set up a unit called LTL Management to offload its talc liabilities, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) put it in bankruptcy last year to deal with all current and future lawsuits.
  • All the cases are temporarily on hold amid ongoing legal proceedings on bankruptcy.
  • However, if the Judge rules in favor of the bankruptcy, a company-funded trust would be created by LTL to pay for talc claims.
  • Read more on the creation of LTL Management and its subsequent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
