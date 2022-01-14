Goldman midstream in 2022 - bullish stance but CQP down, TRP down and OKE up
- With the entire Goldman commodity franchise in a bullish frenzy, analyst Michael Lapides sees midstream outperforming in 2022 on modest EBITDA revisions and improved multiples.
- A recent survey conducted by Goldman leads Lapides to believe sentiment remains too conservative towards the beaten-down sector.
- Goldman prefers names with improving capital returns and un-hedged commodity exposure - Cheniere (NYSE:LNG) and Targa (NYSE:TRGP) are top ideas on the C-corp side; amongst MLPs, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), EPD (NYSE:EPD), and MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) are likely to realize outside returns in 2022.
- Along with the outlook, Lapides upgrades OneOK (NYSE:OKE) to hold from sell on improving cash flow and balance sheet metrics, though long-term exposure to the Bakken keeps OKE from moving to the buy list.
- Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) is seen as fairly valued and lowered to hold, while TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is taken to sell on poor dividend guidance and above-average leverage.
- Wells framed up the bull-bear debate on EPD this morning, and frankly, even the bear debate sounded relatively positive, suggesting Goldman's bullish stance on the sector is likely to be shared across the Street.