Goldman midstream in 2022 - bullish stance but CQP down, TRP down and OKE up

Jan. 14, 2022 1:21 PM ETTRP, CQP, OKE, MPLX, EPD, ET, TRGP, LNGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Longhorns at Sunset

DawnKey/iStock via Getty Images

  • With the entire Goldman commodity franchise in a bullish frenzy, analyst Michael Lapides sees midstream outperforming in 2022 on modest EBITDA revisions and improved multiples.
  • A recent survey conducted by Goldman leads Lapides to believe sentiment remains too conservative towards the beaten-down sector.
  • Goldman prefers names with improving capital returns and un-hedged commodity exposure - Cheniere (NYSE:LNG) and Targa (NYSE:TRGP) are top ideas on the C-corp side; amongst MLPs, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), EPD (NYSE:EPD), and MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) are likely to realize outside returns in 2022.
  • Along with the outlook, Lapides upgrades OneOK (NYSE:OKE) to hold from sell on improving cash flow and balance sheet metrics, though long-term exposure to the Bakken keeps OKE from moving to the buy list.
  • Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) is seen as fairly valued and lowered to hold, while TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is taken to sell on poor dividend guidance and above-average leverage.
  • Wells framed up the bull-bear debate on EPD this morning, and frankly, even the bear debate sounded relatively positive, suggesting Goldman's bullish stance on the sector is likely to be shared across the Street.
