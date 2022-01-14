Hot Stocks: C dips on earnings; DIS downgrade; CHKP, MOS upgrades; SBUX vs. unions
- Bank earnings and analyst comments provided crucial catalysts in Friday's midday trading. Citigroup (NYSE:C) grabbed a large portion of the spotlight, as shares of the banking powerhouse retreated following the release of its earnings report.
- Meanwhile, a bearish analyst comment put pressure on Disney (NYSE:DIS). However, Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) saw the other side of the analyst coin, both gaining ground following separate upgrades.
- In other news, signs of increased union activity contributed to a decline in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).
Decliners
- Citigroup (C) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly results, as the company takes steps to reorient its operations. The company beat projections with its Q4 earnings but announced a deal to sell four of its Southeast Asia consumer business units. Shares fell almost 3% in midday trading.
- Disney (DIS) represented another big name suffering selling pressure during intraday action. Shares of the entertainment conglomerate retreated almost 4% following a downgrade from Guggenheim.
- Guggenheim lowered its rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy. The firm cited slowing digital growth and volatility at its theme park unit for the decision.
- The list of midday decliners also included Starbucks (SBUX). Shares of the coffeehouse chain retreated 3% on worries about intensified unionization efforts.
- The slide came amid signs of increased union activity at its U.S. locations. Recently, a majority of employees at a store in Cleveland signed union cards. There were also recent headlines regarding union activity in Florida and New York.
Gainers
- A bullish analyst comment prompted buying in Check Point (CHKP). Raymond James upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform, arguing that recent channel checks have suggested strong near-term demand for the company's products.
- Mosaic (MOS) also received buying interest in the wake of an upgrade. BMO Capital upped its opinion on MOS to Outperform from Market Perform, noting market conditions for potash.
