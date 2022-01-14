Hot Stocks: C dips on earnings; DIS downgrade; CHKP, MOS upgrades; SBUX vs. unions

Jan. 14, 2022 1:23 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C), DISCHKP, MOS, SBUXBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Woman is checking Bitcoin price chart on digital exchange on smartphone, cryptocurrency future price action prediction.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bank earnings and analyst comments provided crucial catalysts in Friday's midday trading. Citigroup (NYSE:C) grabbed a large portion of the spotlight, as shares of the banking powerhouse retreated following the release of its earnings report.
  • Meanwhile, a bearish analyst comment put pressure on Disney (NYSE:DIS). However, Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) saw the other side of the analyst coin, both gaining ground following separate upgrades.
  • In other news, signs of increased union activity contributed to a decline in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Decliners

  • Citigroup (C) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly results, as the company takes steps to reorient its operations. The company beat projections with its Q4 earnings but announced a deal to sell four of its Southeast Asia consumer business units. Shares fell almost 3% in midday trading.
  • Disney (DIS) represented another big name suffering selling pressure during intraday action. Shares of the entertainment conglomerate retreated almost 4% following a downgrade from Guggenheim.
  • Guggenheim lowered its rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy. The firm cited slowing digital growth and volatility at its theme park unit for the decision.
  • The list of midday decliners also included Starbucks (SBUX). Shares of the coffeehouse chain retreated 3% on worries about intensified unionization efforts.
  • The slide came amid signs of increased union activity at its U.S. locations. Recently, a majority of employees at a store in Cleveland signed union cards. There were also recent headlines regarding union activity in Florida and New York.

Gainers

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.