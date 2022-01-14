Sinclair Broadcast issues strong forecast for regional sports streaming
Jan. 14, 2022 1:28 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has some upbeat best-case projections for the regional sports streaming service it's planning, projecting it could zoom close to a million paying subscribers by year-end.
- The streaming launch seems close to full speed ahead, now that the company's Diamond Sports Group unit has a new rights deal with the National Basketball Association, as well as a creditor agreement providing $600 million in new capital for the venture.
- In its best-case scenario, Diamond says it could have 975,000 paying subscribers by the end of 2021. That's from an SEC filing tied to the company's new creditor agreement.
- The worst-case scenario, though, sees about 309,000 paying subs in that time frame. Taking the longer view, Diamond sees the DTC platform hitting 3.446 million-9.702 million paying subs by 2027.
- The company plans to price the service at least $20 per month, Sports Business Journal says - meaning $19.5 million per month in gross intake under its best-case scenario.
- It's a regional service rather than a national one, and lacks streaming rights for a number of teams in the biggest markets. But it's now moving forward after securing NHL rights and the recent NBA deal, along with the new loan.