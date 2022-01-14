CI&T agrees to acquire digital product agency Somo Global
Jan. 14, 2022 1:31 PM ETCI&T Inc. (CINT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CI&T (NYSE:CINT) has agreed to acquire U.K. digital product agency, Somo Global, to accelerate its growth in EMEA.
- The base purchase price for the acquisition is £49M, of which up to 25% will be paid in the form of Class A Common shares of CI&T, plus an earn-out clause of up to £9.8M based on future performance.
- The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.
- Co-founded in 2010 by Nick Hynes and Carl Uminski, Somo will join CI&T’s EMEA operation, bringing almost 300 digital specialists with deep expertise in digital products. The business Somo recorded ~£25M in net revenue in 2021, a 41% growth compared to 2020.