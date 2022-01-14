Sunniva unit plans to conduct $1M private placement of secured notes
Jan. 14, 2022 1:39 PM ETSNNVFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sunniva's (OTCPK:SNNVF) subsidiary CP Logistics is proposing to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to $1M of secured promissory notes.
- The notes will bear interest at a rate of 20% per annum and mature on Jan. 31, 2026.
- Proceeds will be used principally to fund CPL’s ongoing expenses pursuant to an arbitration.
- CPL continues to be engaged in arbitration with the current owner and landlord of the California glasshouse Bobs.
- The arbitration is related to CPL’s rights as tenant under an Oct. 20, 2017 Conditional Build to Suit Lease and a Mar. 2018 Subordinated Non-Disturbance and Attornment Agreement.
- The arbitration hearing will start on Jun. 1 and is scheduled to proceed for 8 days.
Sunniva also applied for a partial revocation of the cease trade order on its securities issued on Jun. 22, 2020 to permit a private placement financing.
Trading of SNNVF shares will remain suspended until the cease trade order is fully revoked.