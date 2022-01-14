Sunniva unit plans to conduct $1M private placement of secured notes

Jan. 14, 2022 1:39 PM ETSNNVFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sunniva's (OTCPK:SNNVF) subsidiary CP Logistics is proposing to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to $1M of secured promissory notes.
  • The notes will bear interest at a rate of 20% per annum and mature on Jan. 31, 2026.
  • Proceeds will be used principally to fund CPL’s ongoing expenses pursuant to an arbitration.
  • CPL continues to be engaged in arbitration with the current owner and landlord of the California glasshouse Bobs.
  • The arbitration is related to CPL’s rights as tenant under an Oct. 20, 2017 Conditional Build to Suit Lease and a Mar. 2018 Subordinated Non-Disturbance and Attornment Agreement.
  • The arbitration hearing will start on Jun. 1 and is scheduled to proceed for 8 days.

  • Sunniva also applied for a partial revocation of the cease trade order on its securities issued on Jun. 22, 2020 to permit a private placement financing.

  • Trading of SNNVF shares will remain suspended until the cease trade order is fully revoked.

