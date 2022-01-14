Intel to invest $20B in new Ohio plant to bring more chip production onshore: report
Jan. 14, 2022 1:48 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor47 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has chosen the Greater Columbus area to build a new factory that it intends to invest up to $20 billion in to expand semiconductor capacity, The Dispatch reports.
- The new plant will employ 3,000 workers and will be situated on a 3,190 acre plot of land near the Columbus suburb of New Albany.
- The move is part of Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger's decision to expand capacity in the U.S. to help deal with the global semiconductor shortage, as well as produce more chips in the country, amid national security concerns.
- It's unclear when the factory will be built, as it requires incentives from Congress, which is currently debating the CHIPS Act to bring semiconductor manufacturing back onshore. The Dispatch notes that the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act was passed by the Senate in June, but it is still being debated in the House.
- Approximately 12% of the world's chips are made in the U.S., with 80% made in Asia, according to industry data.
- Earlier this week, Senator Marco Rubio said Intel (INTC) should not get funding from the CHIPS Act after it removed a reference to Xinjiang, an area with alleged human rights abuses, in a letter to suppliers.