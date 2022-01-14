WonderFi stock dips 1.6% after stock offering upsized

DeFi decentralized finance

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF -2.1%) stock slips the day after the DeFi-focused company increased the size of its planned stock offering to C$45M from C$35M.
  • Proceeds will be used to partly fund the acquisition of First Ledger, the parent of BitBuy.
  • The company also get a mention by investor Kevin O'Leary on CNBC today when he was touting Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). In discussing crypto-related stocks that will benefit even in a volatile market, investor Kevin O'Leary noted that Canada "just granted the very first market crypto exchange license with dealer-broker licenses and a company called WonderFi (OTCPK:WONDF) just bought it out last week. So I'm a big shareholder in WonderFi now," O'Leary said.
  • Earlier this month, WonderFi (OTCPK:WONDF) agreed to buy the parent of Bitbuy for $206M
