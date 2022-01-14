Mimecast unlikely to terminate current deal with Permira - analyst
Jan. 14, 2022 2:08 PM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is unlikely to terminate its current $80/share sale to Permira and instead go with a higher offer from Proofpoint due to antitrust risk, according to Truist.
- The comments come after a Bloomberg report yesterday that rival email-protection company Proofpoint offered to buy Mimecast for $92.50/share. Mimecast rejected the offer as it believed a transaction may have too many potential antitrust issues.
- Proofpoint has about 24% market share and Mimecast has ~5% in email gateway security, Truist analyst Joel Fishbein wrote in a note yesterday, citing data from IDC.
- "Mimecast and Proofpoint would account for a significant share of the secure email gateway market, and in the current regulatory environment, feel that the antitrust regulators will deem a Proofpoint/Mimecast merger to be anti-competitive," Fishbein wrote.
- Fishbein adds that Mimecast (MIME) shares appear to be "fully priced" at current levels and keeps his hold rating on the shares.
