EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas
Jan. 14, 2022 2:16 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission.
- The certifications provide a verified method for tracking the company's ESG commitments, which include achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and reducing EQT's methane emissions intensity by 65% by 2025.
- EQT says it achieved the highest initial certification score issued by Equitable Origin to any upstream producer in the U.S. or overseas.
- EQT also says the first block of its certified natural gas is now available for trading on MiQ's Digital Registry.
- U.S. natural gas prices have seen volatile action this week, surging 14% on Wednesday and then surrendering 11% yesterday.