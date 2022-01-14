Money Manager AUM reports significant growth across the board in December
- The year 2021 ended with positive growth in assets under management across the board with highest gain reported in Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) followed by Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN).
- The SPX Index reported a 4.4% M/M growth in its December closing.
- The Invesco QQQ EYF (NASDAQ:QQQ) reported $209.3B in its latest AUM.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported assets under management of $10T in its latest filing:
- In October 2021, Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute research indicated that AUM at the world's 500 largest asset managers reached a new record of $119.5T.