Money Manager AUM reports significant growth across the board in December

Jan. 14, 2022 2:29 PM ETBLK, QQQ, PZN, CNS, VCTR, TROW, AB, IVZ, LAZBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The year 2021 ended with positive growth in assets under management across the board with highest gain reported in Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) followed by Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN).

  • The SPX Index reported a 4.4% M/M growth in its December closing.
  • The Invesco QQQ EYF (NASDAQ:QQQ) reported $209.3B in its latest AUM.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported assets under management of $10T in its latest filing:

