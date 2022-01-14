Why did Wynn Resorts and other casino stocks jump today? Green light in Macau
Jan. 14, 2022
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN +7.8%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +12.1%), MGM Resorts (MGM +0.0%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +14.1%) are having the best day of the year after a gaming law amendment report issued early in the day relieved some tension over any drastic changes in the gaming mecca with licensing, regulation and taxation.
- BTIG analyst David Bain thinks the proposed bill helps to remove a substantive overhang for Melco, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn, MGM, Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) and SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF). "While the weak operating environment of Macau should persist due to start-and-stop COVID restrictions and a somewhat disorderly unwinding of the VIP market, for those more interested in the long-term mass gaming and overall Macau story, today's announcement should be taken as welcome news," he notes.
- In particular, Bain says avoiding a shorter five-year license period and not having government representatives needing to sit on operators' boardd could be considered a positive development.
