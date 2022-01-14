AbbVie gains on FDA approval for RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis

Jan. 14, 2022 2:40 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Abbvie

vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AbbVie (ABBV +1.3%) pared early losses to rise in afternoon hours on the announcement of FDA approval for the company’s JAK inhibitor RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • According to the prescribing information, the regulator has cleared RINVOQ for those aged 12 years and above whose disease did not respond or is not well-controlled despite prior therapy.
  • The FDA’s decision is backed by data from one of the largest pivotal Phase 3 programs for AD that involved more than 2,500 patients across three trials, the company said.
  • An inflammatory condition characterized by severe itching and scratching, atopic dermatitis affects an estimated 7% of adults and 12% of adolescents in the U.S. Nearly 40% of them suffer from the moderate to severe form of the disease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.