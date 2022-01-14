AbbVie gains on FDA approval for RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis
Jan. 14, 2022 2:40 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (ABBV +1.3%) pared early losses to rise in afternoon hours on the announcement of FDA approval for the company’s JAK inhibitor RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- According to the prescribing information, the regulator has cleared RINVOQ for those aged 12 years and above whose disease did not respond or is not well-controlled despite prior therapy.
- The FDA’s decision is backed by data from one of the largest pivotal Phase 3 programs for AD that involved more than 2,500 patients across three trials, the company said.
- An inflammatory condition characterized by severe itching and scratching, atopic dermatitis affects an estimated 7% of adults and 12% of adolescents in the U.S. Nearly 40% of them suffer from the moderate to severe form of the disease.