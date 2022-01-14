AT&T, Dish bid most in FCC's latest 5G airwaves auction, while Verizon skips
Jan. 14, 2022 2:41 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISH, VZTMUS, USMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- AT&T (T +1%) dominated spending in the latest FCC 5G airwaves auction, and was largely joined by Dish Network (DISH -0.1%) - and somewhat surprisingly, Verizon (VZ -0.5%) was absent, the agency has revealed.
- The Federal Communications Commission unveiled bidders for the 3.45 GHz auction (Auction 110) that wrapped up in November.
- Verizon (VZ -0.5%) and AT&T (T +1%) were widely expected to spend to catch their spectrum up to the holdings of T-Mobile (TMUS -1.7%), which had a sizable cache after wrapping its merger with Sprint. And AT&T did bid $9.1 billion of the total $21.9 billion bid.
- Dish Network (DISH -0.1%), the upcoming fourth major national carrier, committed $7.3 billion in spending through a proxy. And T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) bid just under $3 billion. (U.S. Cellular (USM -0.6%) showed up with about $580 million in bids.)
- Verizon (VZ -0.5%), though, looks content for now to lean on the heavy C-band spectrum it picked up in a record-setting auction last year. That auction drew a record $81 billion, and AT&T and Verizon accounted for $68.9 billion of that.